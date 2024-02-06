Yes Bank shares rise 13% on RBI's nod to HDFC Bank's cross-holding. Buy or sell?
Yes Bank share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹25.70 apiece on NSE in early morning deals
Stock market today: Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval of HDFC Bank Limited's plans to raise aggregate holding up to 9.50 percent in Yes Bank, stock market bulls put their weight behind the Yes Bank shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started