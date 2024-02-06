Yes Bank shares rise 13% on RBI's nod to HDFC Bank's cross-holding. Buy or sell?

Stock market today: Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval of HDFC Bank Limited's plans to raise aggregate holding up to 9.50 percent in Yes Bank, stock market bulls put their weight behind the Yes Bank shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank shares witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals and opened upside at ₹23.10 apiece on the NSE. However, Yes Bank shares extended their morning gains and touched an intraday high of ₹25.70 apiece, logging a nearly 13 percent rise during Tuesday deals.

Why Yes Bank share price is skyrocketing today? On reason that has fueled Yes Bank shares, Sandeep Pandey, Founder & Director at Basav Capital said, “Bulls' are betting high on the Yes Bank shares after RBI approval to HDFC Bank's plans to raise aggregate holding of up to 9.50 percent in the Yes Bank. After SBI, HDFC Bank is another big bank that has declared to go for such big cross-holding in Yes Bank and today's rise can be attributed to this development only." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank share price target Expecting further upside in Yes Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Yes Bank shares are on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at ₹26 apiece levels. After this breakout, Yes Bank shares may go up to ₹27.50 and ₹30 per share level in the short term. The stock has made a strong base at ₹22.50 per share mark. So, Yes Bank shareholders can hold the scrip maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹22.50 level."

“Fresh investors can maintain a buy-on-dips strategy maintaining a stop loss at ₹22.50 for the short-term target of ₹27.50 and ₹30 apiece," the Choice Broking expert added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes Bank news Yes Bank informed Indian stock market bourses about the RBI's approval of HDFC Bank's cross-holding plans saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that YES Bank Limited (“the Bank") has received an intimation from the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI") dated February 5, 2024, that it has accorded its approval to HDFC Bank Limited (“Applicant") for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.50% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank." Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

