Yes Bank shares rise after spurt in volume. Buy, sell or wait?2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Yes Bank shares surge on reports of settlement between Subhash Chandra and Yes Bank's asset reconstruction arm — JC Flowers ARC, say stock market experts
Yes Bank shares witnessed sharp rise during Friday deals and hit an intraday high of ₹17.60 apiece levels, logging around 5.50 per cent steep rise from its intraday low of ₹16.70 apiece on NSE. The privat4e bank stock witnessed big spurt in trade volume as well. As per the information available on BSE website, Yes Bank shares witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.24 times during Friday deals.
