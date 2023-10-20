comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Yes Bank shares rise over 4% ahead of Q2 results 2023. Opportunity to buy?
Back Back

Yes Bank shares rise over 4% ahead of Q2 results 2023. Opportunity to buy?

 Asit Manohar

Yes Bank shares may go up to ₹20 apiece levels once it breaches the current hurdle placed at ₹18.50 apiece levels, say experts

Yes Bank shares are rising because market is expecting turnaround in private lender's fundamentals in its Q2 results 2023 on Saturday, say experts. (MINT)Premium
Yes Bank shares are rising because market is expecting turnaround in private lender's fundamentals in its Q2 results 2023 on Saturday, say experts. (MINT)

Stopck market today: Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. yes Bank share price today opened upside at 17.10 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of 17.85 per share levels within few minutes of stock market's openikng bell today.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank results for Q1FY24 is coming tomorrow and market is expecting further turnaround in fundamentals of the private lender. They went on to add that there can be improvement in margins of the private bank and hence we are witnessing buying interest in the Yes Bank stocks.

Indoco Remedies share price falls over 4%; should you buy or sell this stock?

Yes Bank results Q2 2023 in focus

Seapking on the reasons that has fueled Yes Bank shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, “Yes Bank results for Q2 FY2023-24 is coming tomorrow and market is expecting turnaroound in fundamentals of the private lender."

ITC share price falls almost 2% post Q2 results; should you buy the stock?

Arun Kejriwal went on to add that there is buzz about improvement in margins and net interest of Yes Bank in upcoming Q2 results 2023 on Saturday, i.e. tomorrow.

Yes Bank share price target

On Yes Bank share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Yes Bank shares are facing hurdle at 18.50 apiece levels. On breaching this hurdle Yes Bank share price may touch 20 and 22 apiece levels. Those who have Yes Bank shares in portfolio can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at 16 for the above mentioned targets."

On suggestion to fresh investors in regard to Yes Bank shares, Sumeet Baghadia said, 'Fresh investors can buy and keep on accumulating on every bid dip in the stock maintaining stop loss at 16 apiece levels for near term target of 20 and 22 apiece."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App