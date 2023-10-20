Yes Bank shares rise over 4% ahead of Q2 results 2023. Opportunity to buy?

Stopck market today: Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. yes Bank share price today opened upside at ₹17.10 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹17.85 per share levels within few minutes of stock market's openikng bell today.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank results for Q1FY24 is coming tomorrow and market is expecting further turnaround in fundamentals of the private lender. They went on to add that there can be improvement in margins of the private bank and hence we are witnessing buying interest in the Yes Bank stocks.

Yes Bank results Q2 2023 in focus

Seapking on the reasons that has fueled Yes Bank shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, “Yes Bank results for Q2 FY2023-24 is coming tomorrow and market is expecting turnaroound in fundamentals of the private lender."

Arun Kejriwal went on to add that there is buzz about improvement in margins and net interest of Yes Bank in upcoming Q2 results 2023 on Saturday, i.e. tomorrow.

Yes Bank share price target

On Yes Bank share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Yes Bank shares are facing hurdle at ₹18.50 apiece levels. On breaching this hurdle Yes Bank share price may touch ₹20 and ₹22 apiece levels. Those who have Yes Bank shares in portfolio can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹16 for the above mentioned targets."

On suggestion to fresh investors in regard to Yes Bank shares, Sumeet Baghadia said, 'Fresh investors can buy and keep on accumulating on every bid dip in the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹16 apiece levels for near term target of ₹20 and ₹22 apiece."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

