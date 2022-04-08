Yes Bank shares shot up 22% this week. What's driving banking stock — explained

Hinting at rumours in regard to merger and acquisition related news fueling Yes Bank shares; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Yes Bank is surging sharply for the last few days as there are rumors of its acquisition by a big player. We are seeing multiple mergers and acquisitions in the BFSI industry, therefore, such kind of buzz for Yes bank can't be ruled out. Actually, the banking sector is looking in a very good stage for multiyear growth after a long period of pain where we can expect a decent performance by small banks like Yes Bank in future or we can say that worst is behind us of this company, therefore, some investors are looking it as a bargain buying."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}