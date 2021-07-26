Shares of private lender Yes Bank on Monday were trading over 4% higher on the BSE at ₹13.6 per share in early deals after the bank reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at ₹207 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to ₹45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal on the back of lower provisions and robust other income. The bank said this was its highest net profit since December 2018.