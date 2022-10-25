Yes Bank shares: Should you buy, sell or hold post Q2 results?2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 08:25 AM IST
- Yes Bank reported a 32% decline in its Q2 net profit on higher provisions
Yes Bank reported a 32% decline in its net profit at ₹153 crore for the quarter ending September 2022 on higher provisions, as compared to ₹225 crore in the year-ago period. Its core net interest income jumped 31.7% to ₹1,991 crore during the quarter on the back of 11% growth in loans and 0.40 per cent expansion in net interest margin at 2.6%.