Yes Bank reported a 32% decline in its net profit at ₹153 crore for the quarter ending September 2022 on higher provisions, as compared to ₹225 crore in the year-ago period. Its core net interest income jumped 31.7% to ₹1,991 crore during the quarter on the back of 11% growth in loans and 0.40 per cent expansion in net interest margin at 2.6%.

“The miss (in earnings) was primarily due to higher than anticipated credit cost at 1.1%, accelerated by ageing-related provision and step up in provision on securities receipts," said ICICI Securities in a note.

The brokerage ses see a turnaround in relevant operating metrics and improved confidence in stability of the franchise. Nonetheless, it remains cognisant of the risks arising from the delay in resolution of the stress pool, net labelled exposure of 4.3%, modest RoE profile during transition and supply overhang post the expiry of lock-in shares. ICICI Securities has maintained its Hold tag on Yes Bank shares with an unchanged target price of ₹15.7 apiece.

“Yes Bank’s net earnings declined by 32% YoY due to elevated provisions, which increased by 54% YoY. Advances growth was healthy at 3.2% QoQ (11.3% YoY) while deposits too maintained good momentum and increased by 3.5% QoQ (13.2% YoY)," said another brokerage and research firm Nirmal Bang.

The ARC transaction is expected to help reduce on-balance sheet stress and enable the bank to focus its management efforts on business growth. The management expects the deal to be completed by the end of November. On the operational front, the numbers were stable, with improvement in margin and healthy growth in non-interest income, it added.

“Operating expenses remained elevated on the back of branch expansion and technology investments. The bank is awaiting RBI’s approval and expects fund raising to be done before the end of FY23. We have not built in any capital infusion in our estimates and would closely watch for approvals to make changes," as per the brokerage house which has maintained Sell rating on the bank stock with a target price (TP) of ₹14.8 per share.

