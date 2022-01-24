"We remain wary of elevated NPA levels, which underpin our negative stance on Yes Bank. The bank is in the process of setting up an ARC, which will take over substantial amount of NPAs currently lying in the bank’s books. The ARC is expected to be fully operational by the end of June’22 (1QFY23). We continue to maintain that the outlook on the profitability front is weak," said Nirmal Bang. It has maintained Sell rating on the stock with a target price of ₹12.5.

