Yes Bank reported 50% increase in net profit at ₹311 crore for the first quarter ending June 2022 on the back of the fall in provisions for bad loans, and healthy income growth. The bank had clocked a net profit of ₹207 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender reported a 32% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net interest income (NII) to ₹1,850 crore at the end of the June quarter whereas net interest margins (NIM) marginally reduced to 2.4% during Q1FY23 from 2.5% in the previous quarter. Its total provisions declined 62% year-on-year to ₹175 crore as of June end, primarily aided by lower slippages.

Yes Bank's asset quality saw an improvement in the first quarter as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total assets stood at 13.40% in Q1FY23 as against 13.9% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. The bank’s Net NPA ratio also improved to 4.2% in Q1FY23 as compared to 4.5% in Q4FY22.

Brokerages on Yes Bank shares

“Yes Bank posted a strong outperformance with PAT up 50% YoY, outclassing our estimate. This is attributable to lower credit cost and resilient NIM. We are increasing FY23E/FY24E EPS by 40%/17% building in higher NIM and lower provisions. Even so, the FY23E RoA at 0.6% remains lower than the guided 0.75% as we anticipate slower CASA amid rising rates. Accordingly, our target price rises to ₹12 (from ₹11), factoring in higher earnings and transfer to ARC," said brokerage Edelweiss while maintaining ‘Reduce’ stance on the bank stock.

The ARC transaction is expected to help reduce on-balance sheet stress and enable the bank to focus its management efforts on business growth. The bank is confident of delivering 15% credit growth in FY23, highlighted another brokerage Nirmal Bang.

“Despite the overall better-than-expected results and an improving overall picture at the bank, we find medium-term ROA targets unattractive given the investable opportunities available with larger banks. We maintain Sell on Yes Bank shares with a target price (TP) of ₹13.4," Nirmal Bang added.

