“Yes Bank posted a strong outperformance with PAT up 50% YoY, outclassing our estimate. This is attributable to lower credit cost and resilient NIM. We are increasing FY23E/FY24E EPS by 40%/17% building in higher NIM and lower provisions. Even so, the FY23E RoA at 0.6% remains lower than the guided 0.75% as we anticipate slower CASA amid rising rates. Accordingly, our target price rises to ₹12 (from ₹11), factoring in higher earnings and transfer to ARC," said brokerage Edelweiss while maintaining ‘Reduce’ stance on the bank stock.