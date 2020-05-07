MUMBAI: Shares of Yes Bank surged nearly 20% on Thursday after the lender announced surprise net profit in the March quarter.

The stock rose 19.92% intraday after the private sector lender reported a net profit of ₹2,629 crore in the January-March period, against a loss of ₹1,507 crore a year ago, due to income from write-down of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

The stock has fallen 39.40% in this year so far but seen a rise of 24.28% in April. However, the stock is still down 92.98% from its all-time of ₹404 it touched on 20 August, 2018.

On 13 March, the government had approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank backed by State Bank of India.

Currently, the stock has two buy ratings, five hold and 15 sell ratings by analysts on Bloomberg.

The bank's income from the write-down (net of tax) was ₹6,297 crore in Q4. Without extraordinary item in the profit and loss account, the bank would have reported a net loss of ₹3,668 crore in the March quarter. The bank was expected to post a net loss of ₹4,218.9 crore in the March quarter, according to an average of estimates by four analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Its total provisions stood at ₹4,872 crore in Q4, 33% higher than the same period last year. During the period, its net interest margin (NIM) was 1.9% down 120 basis points from Q4 of FY19. Its net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and expended, stood at ₹1,274 crore, down 49% year-on-year.

The bank’s asset quality deteriorated on an annual basis but improved sequentially. Its bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 16.8% in Q4, up from a mere 3.22% a year ago and down from 18.87% in the December quarter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated