Yes Bank shares trade tepid ahead of Q4 results. Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:49 AM IST
- Yes Bank shares have strong support placed at ₹15 apiece levels, say stock market experts
Yes Bank shares have been giving strong upside movement after the news break of private lender hitting record number of shareholders during Q4FY23. In last five sessions, Yes Bank share price has ascended to the tune of 7.50 per cent and Yes Bank shareholders are eagerly waiting for its Q4FY23 results, which is coming on 22nd April 2023 i.e. on tomorrow. While Yes Bank shareholders are expecting some upside move post-Yes Bank results fresh investors are looking for the bottom fishing opportunity in case there is any big dip in the Yes Bank share price on the penultimate day of Yes Bank results announcement.
