Yes Bank shares trade tepid ahead of Q4 results. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, number of equities of the Yes Bank has been increased in recent years that is going to work as a dampener for the Yes Bank shareholders in short to medium term. Apart from this, the bank is still going through the crisis it had to face around three to four years ago. After SBI took over the management of Yes Bank, Yes Bank crisis has come down but it's still persisting. So, Yes Bank will have to give an excellent Q4 results for big upside movement in its stock price when the market opens on Monday next week.

