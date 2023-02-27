Speaking on Yes Bank share price outlook, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Yes Bank shares are in sideways to negative trend and some profit booking is expected after the end of lock-in period next month. However, the profit booking won't be instant. They have invested in Yes Bank when its condition was more severe than today. So, the private banks having exposure in Yes Bank with three year lock-in may wait for the Q4FY23 results. If Yes Bank manages to improve its NIMs in upcoming Q4 results, then in that case these private banks may decide otherwise and continue with their shareholding in Yes Bank."