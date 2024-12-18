Will Yes Bank’s turnaround story have a happy ending?
- Yes Bank’s turnaround story has kept shareholders and traders interested and waiting for four years. The stock is showing mixed performance between momentum and valuation which has kept analysts cautious.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bailout of Yes Bank has made its turnaround a focal point for investors and traders. Few turnaround stocks have successfully delivered returns to shareholders who bought the dip—Yes Bank being one of them.
In 2020, Yes Bank’s share price plummeted following an RBI crackdown on its mounting bad loans. The central bank intervened, took over the lender, and initiated its reconstruction. This sparked a series of major decisions that not only made the stock highly volatile but also a favourite among traders and short-term investors, particularly those capitalizing on dips and rallies. Technical analysts also extensively covered the stock during this period.