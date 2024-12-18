Will Yes Bank’s turnaround story have a happy ending?

Valuation concerns

Yes Bank has delivered impressive earnings growth in recent quarters, but its 0.34% return on assets (ROA) remains well below the industry median of 1.65%. This disparity stems from the bank’s strategy of maintaining higher deposits relative to advances. In Q2 FY25, deposits grew 18.3% year-over-year (YoY) to ₹2.7 trillion, while net advances rose 12.4% YoY to ₹2.35 trillion. This strategy has successfully reduced the credit-deposit ratio to 84.8% in Q2 FY25 from a steep 163% in FY20, but it has also kept returns on advances relatively low.