Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Yes Bank share price down 5%, Morgan Stanley gives an underweight rating

Yes Bank share price down 5%, Morgan Stanley gives an underweight rating

2 min read . 12:42 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
Morgan Stanley has handed out an 'underweight' rating to the stock

  • The Indian bank has improved its fundamentals a lot and further gradual improvement is expected, so then why does Morgan Stanley prefer other banks over Yes Bank? Read on to know

Yes Bank's asset quality has improved since the NPA crisis in 2020. The two new CEOs since January 2019 at the bank - Ravneet Gill and Prashant Kumar - have helped the bank fix its governance framework while adequately providing for legacy stressed assets, said Morgan Stanley in its latest report.

Yes Bank's asset quality has improved since the NPA crisis in 2020. The two new CEOs since January 2019 at the bank - Ravneet Gill and Prashant Kumar - have helped the bank fix its governance framework while adequately providing for legacy stressed assets, said Morgan Stanley in its latest report.

"We expect strong cyclical improvement over the next few years. Having cleaned its balance sheet, we expect Yes Bank's loan growth and margin profile to improve as the macro recovery gains pace. Yes Bank's recent strategic decision around the sale of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company (ARCs) will help clean up its balance sheet," said the report by Morgan Stanley's Research team.

"We expect strong cyclical improvement over the next few years. Having cleaned its balance sheet, we expect Yes Bank's loan growth and margin profile to improve as the macro recovery gains pace. Yes Bank's recent strategic decision around the sale of stressed assets to asset reconstruction company (ARCs) will help clean up its balance sheet," said the report by Morgan Stanley's Research team.

Yes Bank stock has been in an uptrend for past few days but has fallen in today's trade.

Yes Bank stock has been in an uptrend for past few days but has fallen in today's trade.

At 11.30 am, the stock was down 5.85%, or 1.35, to 22.60 from the previous close of 23.95 on BSE. In last one month, the Yes Bank stock has gained 33% and in last 6 months it is up around 79% on BSE. In 2022 so far, the share price of Yes Bank has increased 62%.

At 11.30 am, the stock was down 5.85%, or 1.35, to 22.60 from the previous close of 23.95 on BSE. In last one month, the Yes Bank stock has gained 33% and in last 6 months it is up around 79% on BSE. In 2022 so far, the share price of Yes Bank has increased 62%.

Banking stocks, in general, have been gaining in this quarter with Bank Nifty hitting record high this week on expectations of slower pace of increase in benchmark interest rate by various global central banks.

Banking stocks, in general, have been gaining in this quarter with Bank Nifty hitting record high this week on expectations of slower pace of increase in benchmark interest rate by various global central banks.

Why Underweight?

Why Underweight?

Morgan Stanley has handed out an 'underweight' rating to the stock saying that the return on asset (RoA) recovery beyond 1% will be gradual. It expects the stock to reach the RoA of 1% by FY25. Hence, it prefers large banks over Yes Bank. Morgan Stanley sees much better risk-reward at peer banks such as Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank. 

Morgan Stanley has handed out an 'underweight' rating to the stock saying that the return on asset (RoA) recovery beyond 1% will be gradual. It expects the stock to reach the RoA of 1% by FY25. Hence, it prefers large banks over Yes Bank. Morgan Stanley sees much better risk-reward at peer banks such as Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank. 

"Current valuations at 1.6x F24 book are already pricing in strong earnings over next few years. Much stronger execution on funding and/or high margin retail assets could lead us to revisit our thesis."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

"Current valuations at 1.6x F24 book are already pricing in strong earnings over next few years. Much stronger execution on funding and/or high margin retail assets could lead us to revisit our thesis."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved allotment of 361.61 crore equity shares and 255.97 crore warrants to private equity majors – The Carlyle Group and Advent – following the Reserve Bank of India's nod for the same.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved allotment of 361.61 crore equity shares and 255.97 crore warrants to private equity majors – The Carlyle Group and Advent – following the Reserve Bank of India's nod for the same.

Target price for the stock

Target price for the stock

Morgan Stanley's bull case target price for the stock is at 34.50 and base case target is at 20.50, which is about 2 lower than the today's trading price.

Morgan Stanley's bull case target price for the stock is at 34.50 and base case target is at 20.50, which is about 2 lower than the today's trading price.

“Yes Bank shares have given a breakout at 18 levels and the stock is still looking positive on chart pattern. One can start accumulating Yes Bank shares in the 20-18 zone maintaining stop loss at 16 for short term; target of 28 to 30. High risk traders may maintain stop loss at 17," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President -Research at IIFL Securities.

“Yes Bank shares have given a breakout at 18 levels and the stock is still looking positive on chart pattern. One can start accumulating Yes Bank shares in the 20-18 zone maintaining stop loss at 16 for short term; target of 28 to 30. High risk traders may maintain stop loss at 17," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President -Research at IIFL Securities.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP