YES Bank to declare its Q3FY26 results on this date; details here

Private sector lender YES Bank will declare its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Saturday, 17 January 2026. In an exchange filing on Thursday, 1 January, YES Bank said the meeting of its board of directors will be held on Saturday, 17 January, in Mumbai to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter (Q3) and nine months ended on December 31, 2025.

For Q2FY26, YES Bank posted an 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹654.5 crore, supported by higher other income and lower interest expenses. Net interest income (NII) in Q2 grew 4.5% YoY to ₹2,300.88 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) increased by 10 bps YoY to 2.5%.

The lender is expected to report a healthy growth in profit and NII for Q3FY26.

According to brokerage firm JM Financial, YES Bank may report a 26.6% YoY and 18.4% QoQ growth in profit after tax (PAT) for Q3. NII, too, may see a healthy 11.8% YoY and 8.1% QoQ growth. The bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP), according to JM Financial, may jump 30% YoY and 8.2% QoQ.

After a weak first half of the financial year (H1FY26), JM Financial expects an improvement in the overall banking sector's performance in Q3, supported by stronger credit momentum, easing cost of funds pressure and improving asset quality trends.

YES Bank share price trend YES Bank share price jumped almost 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, 2 January. The banking stock opened at ₹21.48 against its previous close of ₹21.49 and rose 3.6% over its previous close to its intraday high of ₹22.27.

YES Bank shares have gained 13% over the last year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹24.30 on 10 October and a 52-week low of ₹16.02 on 12 March last year.

On a monthly scale, YES Bank shares fell almost 6% in December, snapping its four-month winning streak.

