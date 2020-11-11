Yes Bank, Trent shares zoom MSCI inclusion

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Yes Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement.

Other who made their way to the MSCI India index are ACC, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals, Balkrishna Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance and PI Industries.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI global standard indices will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020.

Shares of Trent were up 2% in afternoon trade after rising as much as 12% earlier in the session while Yes Bank rose 5% in afternoon trade. In comparison, Sensex was flat in afternoon trade.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by international fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

Morgan Stanley had earlier said that India’s stock market will see a net inflow of about $2.5 billion from the next round of changes to MSCI Inc.’s indexes, according to Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, MSCI also said it will add 30 India stocks to its global smallcap index and remove 8 as part of the semi-annual review. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2020, MSCI said.

