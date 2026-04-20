YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, Ola Electric among the most traded stocks today, 20 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: The domestic equity market witnessed volatility in the first half of the session on Monday, 20 April, amid a rise in crude oil prices due to lingering uncertainty over the timeline of a final US-Iran peace deal.
The 30-share pack Sensex opened at 78,632.90 against its previous close of 78,493.54 and touched an intraday high and low of 78,873.48 and 78,203.30, respectively, till 11:30 am on Monday.
The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 opened at 24,391.50 against the previous close of 24,353.55 and rose to the day's high of 24,448.50 after reaching an intraday low of 24,241.25.
Meanwhile, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric Mobility, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), PC Jeweller, Adani Power, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, BHEL, GTL Infrastructure, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Reliance Power were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
Shipping Corporation of India, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Apollo Micro Systems, HDFC Bank, IFCI, Jio Financial Services, Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, and Kwality Wall's (India) were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
YES Bank: More than 22 crore shares changed hands by 11:30 am on Monday, as the stock rose nearly 3% during the session after the company reported healthy Q4 results. YES Bank's net profit rose 44.8% year-over-year to ₹1,068.4 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose by 16% YoY to ₹2,637.7 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) increased 20 basis points YoY and 10 basis points sequentially to 2.7%.
Vodafone Idea: Over 19 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by 1% during the day. On 17 April, Vodafone Idea said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed a financial penalty of ₹21.46 lakh on it. The company said it was reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.
Suzlon Energy: More than 8 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined 2% during the session, looking set to snap its five-session winning streak. Suzlon shares have gained more than 30% so far in April.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined more than 2% during the session due to profit booking after witnessing stellar gains lately. So far in April, the stock has surged over 77%.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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