YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, Ola Electric among the most traded stocks today, 20 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: The domestic equity market witnessed volatility in the first half of the session on Monday, 20 April, amid a rise in crude oil prices due to lingering uncertainty over the timeline of a final US-Iran peace deal.
The 30-share pack Sensex opened at 78,632.90 against its previous close of 78,493.54 and touched an intraday high and low of 78,873.48 and 78,203.30, respectively, till 11:30 am on Monday.
The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 opened at 24,391.50 against the previous close of 24,353.55 and rose to the day's high of 24,448.50 after reaching an intraday low of 24,241.25.
Meanwhile, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric Mobility, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), PC Jeweller, Adani Power, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, BHEL, GTL Infrastructure, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Reliance Power were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
Shipping Corporation of India, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Apollo Micro Systems, HDFC Bank, IFCI, Jio Financial Services, Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, and Kwality Wall's (India) were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
YES Bank: More than 22 crore shares changed hands by 11:30 am on Monday, as the stock rose nearly 3% during the session after the company reported healthy Q4 results. YES Bank's net profit rose 44.8% year-over-year to ₹1,068.4 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose by 16% YoY to ₹2,637.7 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) increased 20 basis points YoY and 10 basis points sequentially to 2.7%.
Vodafone Idea: Over 19 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by 1% during the day. On 17 April, Vodafone Idea said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) imposed a financial penalty of ₹21.46 lakh on it. The company said it was reviewing the order and evaluating the next steps in this matter.
Suzlon Energy: More than 8 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined 2% during the session, looking set to snap its five-session winning streak. Suzlon shares have gained more than 30% so far in April.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined more than 2% during the session due to profit booking after witnessing stellar gains lately. So far in April, the stock has surged over 77%.
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