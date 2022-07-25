Yes Bank vs Kotak Mahindra Bank vs ICICI Bank: Which banking stock to buy today

Yes Bank vs Kotak Mahindra Bank vs ICICI Bank shares: After announcement of strong Q1 results of Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank on Saturday, strong buying interest is expected in these private. According to stock market experts, Nifty Bank index has logged near 6 per cent rise in last week session and after strong Q1 earnings, this rally in Bank Nifty index is expected to continue further. They said that all three banks are expected to attract bulls' attention, however, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank may attract more buyers in comparison to Yes Bank.

