Yes Securities has made changes to its model portfolio for investors. The brokerage has removed Reliance Industries and Tata Consumer from its portfolio and booked profits. It had added ICICI Bank and CAMS to the model portfolio. Tata Consumer had 3.1% weight in the portfolio. Reliance Industries formed 0.7% of the portfolio. The new additions in the portfolio-- ICICI Bank has 4% weight in the portfolio and CAMS has 3% weight.

Rationale behind new addition

Rationale behind new addition

ICICI Bank

> Bank believes that current Covid provisioning buffer (1.3% of loans, apart from cushion of 79% PCR) should be adequate to address the requirement for restructuring and residual NPL flow

> Besides regularization of credit cost, recovery in NIM (coming back to maintaining usual balance sheet liquidity), acceleration in loan growth and retention of cost reductions would drive sizeable profitability improvement in the coming years.

> Core bank trades at 1.9x FY22 P/ABV, and should continue to re-rate on the back of strength in the balance sheet (low-risk portfolio in this cycle + high capitalization).

> Proxy on AMC’s AUM growth in India

> Expect steady market share gains

> Diversifying revenues

> Operating leverage to aid margin expansion

> Cash rich, 35%+ RoE, 65%+ dividend payout, deserves premium valuation

Yes Securities' Model Portfolio

Stock, Sector, Weight (%)

HDFC Bank, Banks, 10.0

Reliance, Diversified, 8.0

Kotak Bank, Banks, 8.0

Page Industries , Consumer, 7.1

Radico, Consumer, 7.0

Honeywell Automation India , Capital Goods, 6.9

CCL , Consumer, 6.8

Jubilant Food , Consumer, 6.6

SBI Life, Insurance, 5.8

TCS, IT, 5.4

Alembic Pharma, Pharma, 5.4

REPCO Home Finance , HFC, 5.1

NAM-India , AMC, 5.1

ICICI Bank , Banks, 4.0

VST Industries , Consumer, 3.2

CAMS , AMC, 3.0

Dabur , Consumer, 2.7