Yes Securities gives buy tag to ICICI Bank shares. Sees 40% upside in long term

ICICI Bank share price has remained sideways to negative in last 6 months. In fact every rise in the stock in last 6 months tuned out as an opportunity for bears to make money out of it. In last 6 months, ICICI Bank shares have shed more than 11 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, it went off around 4 per cent. However, following the private lender's healthy loan growth trends in retail, SME and business banking Yes Securities believes that the banking stocks may soon come out of the consolidation phase and give sharp upside moves.

