Yes Securities sees 30% upside in this financial stock. Should you buy?

Highlighting the liquidity levels of the financial company, Yes Securities said, "Shriram Finance witnessed strong sequential growth across its key product segments of used CV/PV financing, SEL and 2w loans. As per management, these key products would be made available across most/all branches over the next 3-4 quarters," adding, "While the product/AUM mix is unlikely to undergo any significant change in next couple of years, the share of SEL is estimated to rise in the longer run. Current BS liquidity covers 5 months of liability repayment, and the co. intends to hold such buffer in the near term."

