Yes Securities sees 42% upside in pharma stock that just announced bonus shares

Ajanta Pharma share price has been under sell-off heat for around a year and every rise in the pharma stock has been seen as sell on rise opportunity. In year-to-date time, Ajanta Pharma shares have fallen from around ₹2214 to ₹1680 apiece levels, descending around 25 per cent this year. However, Yes Securities is expecting the stock to come out of consolidation phase and give strong upside in long term. The brokerage sees Ajanta Pharma share price to go up to ₹2350 per share levels, logging around 42 per cent upside from its current market price of ₹1680 levels.

