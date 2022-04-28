Yes Securities sees 50% upside in AMC stock that has shed over 20% this year

Stock to buy today: After doubling shareholders' money in strong upside move from April to August 2021, URI AMC share price has been nosediving since then. This stock has been in consolidation phase for more than 6 months and now Yes Securities is expecting it to rebound. The stock that has shed near 22 per cent in 2022, is expected to go up to ₹1248 in long term. UTI AMC share price today is ₹830. So, Yes Securities is expecting up to 50 per cent rise in this Asset Management Company stock in long term.

