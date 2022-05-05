Yes Securities sees strong upside in this power transmission stock

Stock to buy today: KEC International share price has remained sideways to negative throughout the year, which was expected as the company caters to power transmission tower business, which is a part of infrastructure sector. As entire infra sector has been reeling under the Covid-19 pressure, KEC International also had to face the pandemic challenge in this period. However, in the wake of unlock theme, Yes Securities sees strong upside in the stock in long term expecting KEC International share price target of ₹520 apiece levels. KEC International share price today is ₹383 that means the brokerage is expecting near 39 per cent jump in this power infra stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}