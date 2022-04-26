Yes Securities sees strong upside in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock in one year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After remaining sideways for first 3 months this year, Crisil share price has come out of the consolidation phase. Now, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is giving upside movement logging near 6 per cent rise in last one month. The stock has managed to give more than 15 per cent return to its shareholders in YTD time. However, after the announcement of strong Q4 earnings, Yes Security is expecting more upside in this Big Bull-backed rating agency company's stock. It is expecting that Crisil share price may go up to ₹4,100 apiece levels in 12 months, delivering near 25 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. Crisil share price today at NSE is ₹3375 per share.

