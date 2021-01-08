Yes Securities' top stock picks for 2021

Yes Securities' top stock picks for 20211 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:37 AM IST
This is the opportune time to tweak and tighten your portfolio.
The stock market recovery is indeed incredible, surpassing previous lifetime high. Notwithstanding the uncertainty on many economic fronts, we believe that the worst is over for the stock market. With regards to the Covid crisis, the market assessment is that rural India is largely unaffected, large number of urban cases are restricted to only few cities and the overall case curve is falling.
Commentary from Moderna and Pfizer, the leaders in the vaccine race, is highly encouraging. Mobility has improved across the board, suggesting the economy well poised on the path of recovery.
Markets likely to edge higher; TCS in focus ahead of Q3 results3 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Bitcoin falls 5% to $37,507 on Bitstamp exchange1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Bitcoin hits $40,000 for first time, but pullback likely imminent1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Biocon, Tata Power, Union Bank, DHFL, HCL Tech2 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone
"We believe the market will run up ahead of, and in anticipation of, an ensuing economic recovery. Yes, the year 2020 was largely about survival, both health‐wise and finance‐wise. But, this is also the opportune time to tweak and tighten your portfolio. 2021 could well be akin to the year 2003, from a market standpoint. In our reckoning, the best for the market lies immediately ahead," says Yes Securities.
Here are Yes Securities top nine stock picks for 2021:
Stock Name, CMP ( ₹as on Jan 06), Target price (Rs), % Upside, Sector
Sobha Limited, 411, 640, 56%, Realty
Deepak Nitrite, 1,033, 1,505, 46%, Chemicals
PNC Infra, 176, 246, 40%, Infra
TCI Express, 980, 1,320, 35%, Logistics
CreditAcess Grameen, 768, 1,020, 33%, Financials
HDFC Limited, 2,639, 3,420, 30%, Financials
ICICI Bank, 547, 705, 29%, Financials
Kansai Nerolac, 613, 785, 25%, Paints
Gillette India, 5,856, 7,280, 24%, Personal Products
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.