Yes Securities' top stock picks for 2021

The stock market recovery is indeed incredible, surpassing previous lifetime high. Notwithstanding the uncertainty on many economic fronts, we believe that the worst is over for the stock market . With regards to the Covid crisis, the market assessment is that rural India is largely unaffected, large number of urban cases are restricted to only few cities and the overall case curve is falling.

Commentary from Moderna and Pfizer, the leaders in the vaccine race, is highly encouraging. Mobility has improved across the board, suggesting the economy well poised on the path of recovery.

"We believe the market will run up ahead of, and in anticipation of, an ensuing economic recovery. Yes, the year 2020 was largely about survival, both health‐wise and finance‐wise. But, this is also the opportune time to tweak and tighten your portfolio. 2021 could well be akin to the year 2003, from a market standpoint. In our reckoning, the best for the market lies immediately ahead," says Yes Securities.

Here are Yes Securities top nine stock picks for 2021:

Stock Name, CMP ( ₹as on Jan 06), Target price (Rs), % Upside, Sector

Sobha Limited, 411, 640, 56%, Realty

Deepak Nitrite, 1,033, 1,505, 46%, Chemicals

PNC Infra, 176, 246, 40%, Infra

TCI Express, 980, 1,320, 35%, Logistics

CreditAcess Grameen, 768, 1,020, 33%, Financials

HDFC Limited, 2,639, 3,420, 30%, Financials

ICICI Bank, 547, 705, 29%, Financials

Kansai Nerolac, 613, 785, 25%, Paints

Gillette India, 5,856, 7,280, 24%, Personal Products

