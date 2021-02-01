Yes Securities upgrades IndusInd Bank rating to Buy, target price at 1,070

Yes Securities say, overall asset quality performance was resilient with proforma slippages at Rs25bn (1.2% of adv.) and invoked restructuring at ₹12.5bn (60bps). Collection efficiency in the perceived vulnerable portfolios of Microfinance, Vehicle Finance and Gems & Jewellery has demonstrated encouraging recovery in recent months. Many of the weak accounts in Microfinance and Vehicle Finance portfolios slipped in Q3 (formed 40% of proforma slippages) and some more could slip in the current quarter. In other retail products, the overdues buckets have been coming down. The bank is carrying significant provisions on the recognized stress – 85% on reported GNPLs, 62% on proforma slippages and 32% on restructured portfolio, and in addition has provisions of 25-30 bps. In all likelihood, Q4 should be the last quarter of heady provisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}