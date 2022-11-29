Yield curve inversion reaches new extremes4 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 07:06 PM IST
Unusual relationship between Treasury yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts
Yields on longer-term U.S. Treasurys have fallen further below those on short-term bonds than at any time in decades, a sign that investors think the Federal Reserve is close to winning its inflation battle regardless of the cost to economic activity.