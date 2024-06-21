Yoga Day Pick 2024: Sumeet Bagadia recommends this stock with 14% upside
Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking, has recommended buying Tata Chemicals stock on Yoga Day 2024, projecting an upside potential of over 14 percent.
Brokerage firm Choice Broking's executive director Sumeet Bagadia has picked Tata Chemicals stock to buy on Yoga Day 2024, with an upside potential of over 14 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started