Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Yoga Day Pick 2024: Sumeet Bagadia recommends this stock with 14% upside

Yoga Day Pick 2024: Sumeet Bagadia recommends this stock with 14% upside

Vaamanaa Sethi

Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking, has recommended buying Tata Chemicals stock on Yoga Day 2024, projecting an upside potential of over 14 percent.

Tata Chemicals

Brokerage firm Choice Broking's executive director Sumeet Bagadia has picked Tata Chemicals stock to buy on Yoga Day 2024, with an upside potential of over 14 per cent.

Assigning ‘buy’ rating to the Tata Group stock, Bagadia has given the target price of 1270/1320.

“TATACHEM is presently trading at 1130. The stock has recently ready for breakout of Range on the daily chart with a significant increase in trading volume, indicating a potential breakout. A breakout above 1150 could drive the stock towards the 21270 & 21320 levels with immediate resistance at 1190. On the downside, 1100 & 1070 stand as critical support levels," Bagadia said in a note.

Tata Chemicals share price was down 2.53 per cent to close at 1,124.75 on Friday's trading session, on National Stock Exchange (NSE). Over the past one month, the scrip has gained over 3.43 per cent and over 11.40 per cent in the last six months.

“Moreover, following a prolonged correction, the stock has reversed from the support level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 58 indicating an upward trajectory and growing buying momentum. Taken together, these technical indicators suggest that TATACHEM has the potential to reach the 1270 & 1320 targets in the near term," Bagadia said.

He further went on saying, “A prudent strategy would involve considering buying opportunities on dips around 1100 levels In summary, based on technical analysis and prevailing market conditions, TATACHEM appearsto offer a promising buying opportunity for those targeting a 1270 & 1320 price objective. It is essential to implement prudent risk management strategies to navigate potential market fluctuations."

The Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals had declared a final dividend of 15.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024 and had set June 12 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend.

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Chemicals said: “The Board of Directors had, at its meeting held on Monday, April 29, 2024, recommended a dividend of 15 per ordinary share of Rs10 each, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the 85th AGM."

For the fourth quarter ending March 31 of fiscal year 2024, Tata Chemicals Ltd reported a net loss of 818 crore, compared to a net profit of 694 crore in the same period the previous year.

Its consolidated profit after tax (before exceptional items and non-controlling interest) from continuing operations dropped to 145 crore in the reported quarter, down from 694 crore in the corresponding period of the prior year.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.