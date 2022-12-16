You bought a hot fund. Now it’s on ice4 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Investors who piled into an unconventional Blackstone real-estate fund now can’t get more than a sliver of their money out
Anyone who invested in Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a private fund, has earned towering returns since it launched in early 2017. It has been one of the hottest of all so-called alternative investments, those assets relentlessly flogged by Wall Street as counterweights to stocks and bonds.
