You bought a hot fund. Now it’s on ice
Investors who piled into an unconventional Blackstone real-estate fund now can’t get more than a sliver of their money out
Anyone who invested in Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a private fund, has earned towering returns since it launched in early 2017. It has been one of the hottest of all so-called alternative investments, those assets relentlessly flogged by Wall Street as counterweights to stocks and bonds.
It’s also a reminder that investors accustomed to conventional investments can be taken by surprise when they venture into the unconventional.
On Dec. 1, Blackstone REIT—nicknamed BREIT, pronounced “bee-reet"—announced it would restrict redemptions in December. BREIT will permit investors to sell only up to 0.3% of assets this month. That was after $1.7 billion in redemption requests in November weren’t filled. Blackstone told BREIT stockholders that outflows, in this case mainly from Asia-based investors, “can increase amid market volatility."
That news set off a kind of mini-panic. Shares in Blackstone Inc., parent of the fund’s manager, swooned 10% and still haven’t recovered. Some analysts are saying the limits at the giant property fund darkened the mood of the entire market, helping explain why stocks have stumbled this month.
BREIT, with $69 billion in net assets, generated $1.8 billion in management and performance fees for Blackstone in 2021 and $1.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2022.
Through Oct. 31, BREIT was up 9.3% in 2022, reducing its public competitors to rubble. The All Equity REITs index of publicly traded property funds was down 25.5% in 2022 through October, according to Nareit, an industry group.
Over the past three years, a measure of private real-estate returns, the NCREIF-ODCE index, was up 11.4% annually. BREIT, at 15.8%, steamrolled it.
The fund isn’t an outlier only because of its huge returns, but also because of how it has earned them.
Over the past year, the fund bought interest-rate hedges with a notional value of $30.9 billion. That was an astute and timely bet that rates would rise, producing an unrealized gain of $5.1 billion. That means roughly 8 percentage points of the fund’s 9.3% return this year—more than 80% of its total performance—has come from its derivatives trading rather than its property portfolio.
I estimate that interest rates would have to fall about 2 percentage points from their levels this summer—a huge move—for those trades to become money-losers for BREIT. (And such a fall in rates would almost certainly raise the value of the fund’s property holdings by an even greater amount.)
Even so, this giant trade means BREIT is almost as much like a hedge fund or Wall Street trading desk as it is a real-estate fund.
BREIT differs from conventional funds in another way. Like many private real-estate portfolios, it largely values its assets using appraisals as well as recent market transactions. That makes it unusual alongside the real-estate mutual funds or exchange-traded funds many investors are familiar with.
Also like many of its private peers, BREIT is leveraged; it invests with roughly 50% borrowed money.
These two factors make performance exquisitely sensitive to the assumptions Blackstone uses. Exit capitalization rate is a key input for the fund’s valuation. The higher the exit cap rate, the lower the valuation, and vice versa. BREIT has already raised its exit cap rates this year by 14%, resulting in a significantly lower valuation for its holdings.
Based on a recent disclosure, I estimate that an additional 0.5-percentage-point increase in the exit cap rate would reduce net asset value by between 5% and 13%. Some of that could be offset by growth in rents if inflation rises.
BREIT favors rental apartments and warehouses primarily in the Sunbelt.
In those areas, demand exceeds supply, “giving us a cash-flow growth profile that is exceptional," says Nadeem Meghji, Blackstone’s head of real estate for the Americas. That, coupled with the fund’s hedges, has “enabled us to absorb the impact of higher interest rates and still produce a good return."
BREIT says it has more than $9 billion in cash and other liquid assets to help weather a declining market. It also recently sold major properties at significant premiums to its last estimates of their value, and Blackstone’s employees have invested more than $1 billion in the fund.
Even with those positives, BREIT remains unconventional, at least by most individual investors’ standards.
As a private real-estate investment trust, it doesn’t offer daily liquidity; in the aggregate, investors can sell only 2% of the fund’s assets per month or 5% per quarter.
That’s a plus. It enables the fund to hold real estate, which can take years to pay off, without the need to cash investors out in the short term or dump assets into a market downturn.
It’s a minus, too, especially for individual investors accustomed to the daily liquidity of mutual funds and ETFs.
Thanks to its impressive past performance, BREIT has more than tripled in size since the end of 2020, making it one of the fastest-growing funds of any kind in the country.
So many people piled in because of the fund’s hot past returns that now they can’t get more than a sliver of their money out. Increased redemption requests for October and November meant the fund hit the 5% threshold well before the end of the quarter, precipitating its move to cap December redemptions. After this month’s restriction to 0.3%, investors can request another redemption in January, although that will be subject to the normal 2% monthly limit.
In financial markets, marching to the beat of a different drummer can pay off. But when millions of investors form one conga line, the unconventional becomes a consensus. Before you join in, make sure you understand how you can get out.