You can trade in stocks via WhatsApp chat now

Geojit Financial Services, has launched a WhatsApp Channel for its clients which will offer the convenience of stock trading by chatting with the dealers. The WhatsApp services also facilitate investing in mutual funds, tracking funds transfer details and other essential reports, at their fingertips. Kotak Securities, Axis Direct, HDFC Securities also offer stock services through the largest messenger service provider. To begin the conversation, you just have to send a 'hi' to the registered number of the brokerage house.

While making trading as simple as WhatsApp chatting, Geojit has ensured that all communications on its WhatsApp Channel are logged so that the trade confirmations through this channel have legal acceptance.

Trading through the WhatsApp Channel ensures safety features such as customer authenticity, traceability and self-service.

“Especially during the time of Covid, as everybody continues to work from home, our aim is to provide the most seamless yet compliant customer-dealer interaction without requiring any additional effort from the customer. Our simplified trading mechanism has not only made trading effortless, it has emerged one of the safest, banking on a secure authentication process," says Jones George, Chief Digital Officer of Geojit.

He adds, “With our new innovative WhatsApp Channel, no additional application download is needed in order to trade and keep track of financial transactions. As the segment is dynamic and rapidly evolving, we’ll continue to add more features to our WhatsApp Channel, as we go forward."

The clients can access the Geojit WhatsApp Channel by sending a WhatsApp message to +91 99955 00044 from their registered mobile numbers. After successful authentication, they can access three customised services on WhatsApp – Chat with Dealer, Self-Service and Statement and Reports.

Through Chat with Dealer, after the verification process, a client can chat with a dealer associated with her/his branch to trade in equity and derivatives. All communications between the client and the dealer are saved in the servers, thus enabling Geojit to collect trade confirmations through WhatsApp.

To use Axis Direct WhatsApp services, you can send an SMS as 'WHATSAPP' to 575758. Once you are subscribed, you can send a 'Hi' to start the conversation.

Kotak Securities clients can initiate trading through WhatsApp by sending a 'Hi' to the number ' +91 7400102102. After clint verification and one time authentication you can start enjoying the trading services.

