You can trade in stocks via WhatsApp chat now

Geojit Financial Services, has launched a WhatsApp Channel for its clients which will offer the convenience of stock trading by chatting with the dealers. The WhatsApp services also facilitate investing in mutual funds, tracking funds transfer details and other essential reports, at their fingertips. Kotak Securities, Axis Direct, HDFC Securities also offer stock services through the largest messenger service provider. To begin the conversation, you just have to send a 'hi' to the registered number of the brokerage house.