'You want to be short on assets that...': Ray Dalio shares his strategy for valuing assets

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has stripped a complex financial idea, helping investors understand how to value assets and position themselves.

In a recent social media post on X, Dalio reiterated his views for valuing any asset — whether it’s a stock, a bond, or even a farm. For him, every asset is judged by the same yardstick. This, he believes, makes it simple to compare assets.

Two Sources of Return Dalio’s framework is simple. He said, “All assets are valued in the same way: Their appreciation in price and their yield.”

The first component measures how much the asset increases or decreases in market value, and the second part signals the income it produces while you hold it.

Put the two together, and you get the total value of an asset. Dalio uses this metric to value all his assets.

Why Dalio Compares Everything With Everything Most investors compare assets in silos, but that's not the case for Ray Dalio. He believes this way of thinking and valuing assets allows you to compare them and is a better metric than looking at absolute returns.

"Thinking about assets like this allows you to compare them. That’s important, because when you’re looking at the markets, you don’t want to just think about the absolute return," Dalio said in a post on X.

Instead, he compares all assets against one another using expected total returns.

The Case for Being Short Once everything is compared on the same basis, the logic of long and short positions becomes clearer.

Dalio’s approach is straightforward — Be short on assets with lower relative return. "You want to be short on the assets that will have lower returns relative to those that will have higher returns," Dalio said.

This method provides a practical approach for investors to determine the right assets to hold in a portfolio.

