‘Younger investors are driving interest in alternative asset classes’
SummaryUmang Papneja, CEO of Julius Baer India, said asset allocation preferences are evolving, with equity accounting for up to two-thirds of portfolios and a growing appetite for alternative investment funds and private equity.
Younger investors are taking a more active role in establishing family offices to professionalise wealth management, said Umang Papneja, CEO of Julius Baer India. “Additionally, there is a growing interest in alternative asset classes, including private equity and private credit, as younger investors prioritise diversification and seek higher returns."