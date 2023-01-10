Your investing strategy just failed. It’s time to double down5 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 05:47 PM IST
The standard portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds just delivered one of its worst years in history. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad approach
Many investors have been despairing that the 60/40 portfolio, that venerable mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, is dead.
