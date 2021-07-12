Your 1 lakh would have become 1 crore in this chemical stock in 10 years

Speaking on the fundamentals that is supporting Deepak Nitrite share price rally Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, “Deepak Nitrite reported robust Q4FY21 numbers led by volume and realization growth mainly firm phenolics prices driven by strong demand from end users. China+1 policy will benefit the company in long run and company is maintaining its leading market share in its respective products. Further, company has started Phenol plant and then diversified to specialty chemicals, which will improve its margin profile going ahead." Arijit Malakar went on to add that most of petrochemical product prices are going up in sync with rising crude oil prices but Deepak Nitrite has been able to pass on the higher input prices.

