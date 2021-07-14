Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Your 1 lakh would have become 13 lakh in this Tata stock in one year

Your 1 lakh would have become 13 lakh in this Tata stock in one year

Multibagger stocks 2021: In the last one year, this Tata comapny's share price has jumped from 3.55 to 46.35 per stock mark — registering 13.05 times rise in the above-mentioned period.
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stocks 2021: This Tata company stock hit upper circuit on Tuesday and closed at 46.35 — 5 per cent up from its Monday close price at NSE

Multibagger stocks 2021: Legendry investor Charlie Munger had once said that all good investing is value investing. It's just that some people look for value in strong companies and some people look for value in weak companies. So, taking cue from the Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman's vies, a stock market investor should look at the valuations of the company while picking stocks instead of the reputation of the company. And once the stock is picked, one should follow the 'buy, hold and forget' strategy as Munger further says that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. After compiling these words of the ace investor, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited stocks seems to have hold well for those shareholders, who bought this Tata company stock and followed the above-mentioned Charlie Munger's advice for making money in the stock market.

Tata Teleservices shares hit upper circuit on Tuesday and closed at 46.35 — 5 per cent up from its Monday close price at NSE. In the last one month, Tata Teleservices share price has surged whopping 85 per cent while in the last 6 months, this Tata group company share shot up 331 per cent. But, for those share holders who bought Tata Teleservices shares one year ago and hold the counter till date, they have got around 1205 per cent returns on their Tata Teleservices share holding.

Return on investment

So, on the basis of Tata Teleservices share price history, the Tata company stock moved upside from 25.05 to 46.35 in the last one month — logging 85 per cent appreciation in its price. So, one's 1 lakh would have become 1.85 lakh in the last one month. In the last 6 months, Tat Teleservices share price surged from 10.75 to 46.35 — logging 4.31 times rise in this period. So, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Tata company counter and had remained invested for this period, one's 1 lakh would have become 4.31 lakh. However, in the last one year, Tata Teleservices share price has jumped from 3.55 to 46.35 per stock mark — registering 13.05 times rise. So, an investor's 1 lakh would have become 13.05 lakh if it had invested in this Tata company stock one year ago and had remained invested in it till date.

