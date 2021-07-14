Your 1 lakh would have become 13 lakh in this Tata stock in one year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stocks 2021: Legendry investor Charlie Munger had once said that all good investing is value investing. It's just that some people look for value in strong companies and some people look for value in weak companies. So, taking cue from the Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman's vies, a stock market investor should look at the valuations of the company while picking stocks instead of the reputation of the company. And once the stock is picked, one should follow the 'buy, hold and forget' strategy as Munger further says that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. After compiling these words of the ace investor, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited stocks seems to have hold well for those shareholders, who bought this Tata company stock and followed the above-mentioned Charlie Munger's advice for making money in the stock market.

Tata Teleservices shares hit upper circuit on Tuesday and closed at ₹46.35 — 5 per cent up from its Monday close price at NSE. In the last one month, Tata Teleservices share price has surged whopping 85 per cent while in the last 6 months, this Tata group company share shot up 331 per cent. But, for those share holders who bought Tata Teleservices shares one year ago and hold the counter till date, they have got around 1205 per cent returns on their Tata Teleservices share holding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Return on investment

