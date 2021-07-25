Multibagger stocks 2021: After huge beating during first wave of Coronavirus in 2020, Stock market of India bounced back strongly from July onwards and not only regained its lost ground but it scaled new peak as well. Due to this market rebound, year 2021 has been able to witness huge number of multibagger stocks. However, there are some stocks that have remained bull's favourite for decades. Bajaj Finance is one such stock, which has shot up from ₹17.64 per stock levels to ₹6,177.05 per stock mark till date — logging around 349 per cent rise in the last 12 years.

Bajaj Finance share price history

Bajaj Finance share was listed at the NSE on 5th July 2002 and it had a closing of ₹5.75 on that day. The financial stock has been giving smart returns to its share holders as the stock surged around ₹45 levels by 2008 when subprime loan crisis hit global markets including India. But, after the market get stablised, this Bajaj group stock started scaling again and in the last 12 years, this stock has gone up from ₹17.64 per stock mark to ₹6,177.05 — multiplying around 350 times of its stock price in the last 12 years. In the last 5 years, Bajaj Finance share price has given more than 495 per cent returns while in the last one year; its yield is near 95 per cent. Similarly, in the last 6 months, this stock has delivered more than 25 per cent return to its share holders.

Impact on your return

Taking cue from Bajaj Finance share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 6 months ago and had remained invested throughout the period, its ₹1 lakh would have become near ₹1.25 lakh in the last 6 months. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹1.95 lakh. However, if an investor had invested in this counter after the global slowdown in 2009 or say around 12 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹3.5 crore as Bajaj Finance share price has become 350 times of its price in this period.

This rise in investment includes income from share price rise only. Apart from this, there is share dividend too, which company announces during the quarterly result announcement.

