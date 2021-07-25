Your 1 lakh would have become 3.5-cr in this financial stock in 12 years

Bajaj Finance share was listed at the NSE on 5th July 2002 and it had a closing of ₹5.75 on that day. The financial stock has been giving smart returns to its share holders as the stock surged around ₹45 levels by 2008 when subprime loan crisis hit global markets including India. But, after the market get stablised, this Bajaj group stock started scaling again and in the last 12 years, this stock has gone up from ₹17.64 per stock mark to ₹6,177.05 — multiplying around 350 times of its stock price in the last 12 years. In the last 5 years, Bajaj Finance share price has given more than 495 per cent returns while in the last one year; its yield is near 95 per cent. Similarly, in the last 6 months, this stock has delivered more than 25 per cent return to its share holders.