Your 1 lakh would have become 32 lakh in this retailer stock in one year

The year 2021 is full of multibagger stocks . After the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the stock market witnessed heavy beating but it bounced back strongly and touched its all-time high in around one year time. During this period, a good number of stocks have delivered multibagger returns and these stocks include mid-cap and small-cap stocks too. Aditya Vision shares are one of them.

Aditya Vision share price history

In the last one year, Aditya Vision shares have zoomed more than 3214 per cent as the stock price rose from ₹20.60 (close price on 8th July 2020) to ₹682.75 per stock mark today at 10:14 AM. In the intraday trade, the Bihar-based retailer company stock has delivered 5 per cent while in the last 5 trade sessions; it has given near 15 per cent return to its share holders. In the last six months, Aditya Vision shares have soared around 1685 per cent.

Investment return

Taking cue from the percentage growth in Aditya Vision share price rally, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the counter six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹16.85 lakh today, while in case. If this ₹1 lakh investment had been made a year ago, this ₹1 lakh would have become ₹32.14 lakh today. Apart from this, the share holder of the company would have got dividend payout as well.

Aditya Vision retailer company has doubled its FY21 payout to ₹5 in comparison to its FY 20 dividend payout of ₹2.5. It is completely a Bihar-based company and has recently announced to foray outside Bihar.

