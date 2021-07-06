Your 1 lakh would have become 32 lakh in this retailer stock in one year

In the last one year, Aditya Vision shares have zoomed more than 3214 per cent as the stock price rose from ₹20.60 (close price on 8th July 2020) to ₹682.75 per stock mark today at 10:14 AM. In the intraday trade, the Bihar-based retailer company stock has delivered 5 per cent while in the last 5 trade sessions; it has given near 15 per cent return to its share holders. In the last six months, Aditya Vision shares have soared around 1685 per cent.