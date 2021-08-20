Multibagger stock: After making its bottom in April 2020, NSE Nifty has more than doubled today. In this strong market rebound, all sectors have participated while small-cap and mid-cap surged to its record high. In this strong rally, Indian stock market has delivered huge number of multibagger stocks too. However, if someone has the ability to hold the stock for as long as it can, then this multibagger return can turn into a whopping return as well. Let's take Mindtree shares. This IT stock has surged form ₹81.75 per stock levels to ₹3355.40 (at 12:04 PM) today — almost 41 times — in the last 10 years.

Multibagger stock: Mindtree share price history

This multibagger stock shot up from ₹2930 to ₹3355.40 — logging around 14 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions while in the last one month, Mindtree share price went up from 2762.95 per stock levels to ₹3355.40 mark — delivering around 21 per cent to its share holders. This IT stock has given multibagger return in the last six months as it shot up from ₹1614.55 to ₹3355.40 — registering around 107 per cent rise in this period. However, in the last one year, Mindtree share price has jumped near 185 per cent while in the last 5 years, this IT stock has soared 486 per cent — jumping from ₹569.25 per stock mark to ₹3355.40 per share levels. But, if we look at the Mindtree share price history for the last 10 years, it has went up from ₹81.75 to ₹3355.40 — delivering around 4000 per cent return to its share holders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from history of this multibagger stock, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.21 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.07 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this IT counter one year ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.85 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Mindtree stocks five years ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹5.86 lakh. But, the investor had invested ₹1 lakh 10 years ago and had remained invested throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹41 lakh today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.