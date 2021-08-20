Your 1 lakh would have become 41 lakh in this IT stock in 10 years

This multibagger stock shot up from ₹2930 to ₹3355.40 — logging around 14 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions while in the last one month, Mindtree share price went up from 2762.95 per stock levels to ₹3355.40 mark — delivering around 21 per cent to its share holders. This IT stock has given multibagger return in the last six months as it shot up from ₹1614.55 to ₹3355.40 — registering around 107 per cent rise in this period. However, in the last one year, Mindtree share price has jumped near 185 per cent while in the last 5 years, this IT stock has soared 486 per cent — jumping from ₹569.25 per stock mark to ₹3355.40 per share levels. But, if we look at the Mindtree share price history for the last 10 years, it has went up from ₹81.75 to ₹3355.40 — delivering around 4000 per cent return to its share holders.