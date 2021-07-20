Multibagger stocks 2021: Year 2021 has witnessed huge number of stocks giving more than 100 per cent return to its share holders. However, if we look at the multibagger stocks 2021 list in India, this time a good number of mid-cap and small-cap stock have managed to make a cut into the elite list of multibagger stocks. Goodluck India shares are one of them. The engineering company stock has delivered around 400 per cent return to its share holders in the last one year by soaring from ₹39.05 per stock levels to ₹194.90 at NSE in this period.

Goodluck India share price history

As the name suggests, Goodluck India share price has remained a milking cow for its share holders throughout the year. Yesterday on 19th July 2021, Goodluck India share price hit its 10 per cent upper circuit while in the last 5 trade session, Goodluck India shares have jumped over 31 per cent. Goodluck India stock price has surged over 81 per cent in last one month while in the last six month, it has yielded around 157 per cent. However, when we look at the last one year return of Goodluck India shares, it is staggering near 400 per cent. So, the stock has delivered four times return to its share holder in the last one year.

Investment return

Taking cue from Goodkluck India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.81 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh six months ago and had remained invested in the stock, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.57 lakh. However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh a year ago and had remained invested in the stock throughout the year, its ₹1 lakh would have grown ₹5 lakh in this period.

Goodluck India share price target

When asked for those investors who missed this opportunity and want to enter in this engineering counter Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "It's an engineering company and it has scaled sharply upward after making a breakout at ₹150 per stock levels. One should not buy the counter at current levels and wait for correction and buy in ₹150 to ₹175 range for the target of ₹275 to ₹350." However, Singhal strictly advised investors to maintain stop loss at ₹120 while taking position in the engineering counter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.